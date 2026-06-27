ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM Shares Sold by Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY trimmed its holdings in ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) by 52.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,935 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after selling 12,286 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY's holdings in ExxonMobil were worth $1,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get ExxonMobil alerts: Sign Up

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,152,366 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $9,043,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,560 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ExxonMobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,625,063,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in ExxonMobil by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,605,353 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $5,608,488,000 after buying an additional 531,362 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in ExxonMobil by 1.0% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,026,019 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $4,963,934,000 after buying an additional 445,283 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in ExxonMobil by 7.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 38,728,643 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $4,366,655,000 after buying an additional 2,660,910 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company's stock.

ExxonMobil Price Performance

ExxonMobil stock opened at $136.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $565.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.16. ExxonMobil Corporation has a 52-week low of $105.53 and a 52-week high of $176.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company's 50 day moving average is $148.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.96.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. ExxonMobil had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $83.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $81.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ExxonMobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. ExxonMobil's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on XOM. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of ExxonMobil from $195.00 to $182.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of ExxonMobil from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Research lowered ExxonMobil from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on ExxonMobil from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on ExxonMobil from $159.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $165.70.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ExxonMobil

ExxonMobil News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

Positive Sentiment: ExxonMobil received a legal boost when the Supreme Court revived its billion-dollar Cuba claim, which could support future recoveries if the case ultimately goes Exxon’s way.

ExxonMobil received a legal boost when the Supreme Court revived its billion-dollar Cuba claim, which could support future recoveries if the case ultimately goes Exxon’s way. Positive Sentiment: ExxonMobil’s application to expand its footprint in Guyana points to continued investment in a key growth region, reinforcing the company’s long-term production potential.

ExxonMobil’s application to expand its footprint in Guyana points to continued investment in a key growth region, reinforcing the company’s long-term production potential. Positive Sentiment: Analyst and investor commentary continues to frame ExxonMobil as a dividend and value play, which may help limit downside among income-focused investors.

Analyst and investor commentary continues to frame ExxonMobil as a dividend and value play, which may help limit downside among income-focused investors. Neutral Sentiment: Articles comparing ExxonMobil with Enterprise Products and discussing oil stocks broadly suggest investors are still weighing Exxon’s resilience against softer oil prices and midstream alternatives.

Articles comparing ExxonMobil with Enterprise Products and discussing oil stocks broadly suggest investors are still weighing Exxon’s resilience against softer oil prices and midstream alternatives. Neutral Sentiment: Commentary on ExxonMobil’s long-term evolution and cash-flow valuation was generally constructive, but did not point to an immediate catalyst.

Commentary on ExxonMobil’s long-term evolution and cash-flow valuation was generally constructive, but did not point to an immediate catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Crude oil dropped to its lowest level since the Iran conflict began, which pressured energy shares including ExxonMobil by reducing expected near-term upstream profits.

Crude oil dropped to its lowest level since the Iran conflict began, which pressured energy shares including ExxonMobil by reducing expected near-term upstream profits. Negative Sentiment: President Trump ordered a DOJ probe into ExxonMobil and other oil companies over elevated natural gas prices, creating headline risk and potential regulatory overhang.

President Trump ordered a DOJ probe into ExxonMobil and other oil companies over elevated natural gas prices, creating headline risk and potential regulatory overhang. Negative Sentiment: Recent market coverage noted ExxonMobil had already pulled back over the past month, reflecting investor caution as energy prices and sector sentiment softened.

ExxonMobil Profile

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider ExxonMobil, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and ExxonMobil wasn't on the list.

While ExxonMobil currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here