ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM Stake Raised by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 831,633 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after purchasing an additional 124,662 shares during the period. ExxonMobil makes up 3.0% of Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI's portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI's holdings in ExxonMobil were worth $141,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ExxonMobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ExxonMobil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil by 456.1% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Key Capital Management INC bought a new position in shares of ExxonMobil in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ExxonMobil during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company's stock.

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ExxonMobil News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on ExxonMobil from $128.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a "sector outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on ExxonMobil from $163.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. BNP Paribas Exane set a $165.00 price target on ExxonMobil and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "sector perform" rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of ExxonMobil in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on ExxonMobil from $171.00 to $168.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ExxonMobil currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $163.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on XOM

ExxonMobil Price Performance

XOM opened at $156.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $650.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $145.93 and a 200-day moving average of $147.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. ExxonMobil Corporation has a 12-month low of $105.53 and a 12-month high of $176.41.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $83.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.13 billion. ExxonMobil had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 7.57%.ExxonMobil's revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ExxonMobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. ExxonMobil's payout ratio is 69.48%.

About ExxonMobil

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

See Also

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