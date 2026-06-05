ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM Stock Holdings Raised by Argent Advisors Inc.

Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) by 19.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,045 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after purchasing an additional 13,671 shares during the period. ExxonMobil comprises 2.8% of Argent Advisors Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Argent Advisors Inc.'s holdings in ExxonMobil were worth $10,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its position in ExxonMobil by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 137,262 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $16,518,000 after purchasing an additional 44,767 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its position in ExxonMobil by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 13,677 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Avalon Capital Management bought a new position in ExxonMobil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $512,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in ExxonMobil by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 4,786,807 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $576,044,000 after acquiring an additional 98,683 shares during the period. Finally, Keewaydin Investments LLC bought a new position in ExxonMobil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of ExxonMobil from $195.00 to $182.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "sector perform" rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of ExxonMobil in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of ExxonMobil from $186.00 to $182.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. BNP Paribas Exane set a $165.00 price target on shares of ExxonMobil and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of ExxonMobil from $175.00 to $172.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $165.55.

Read Our Latest Report on XOM

ExxonMobil News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,080 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.50, for a total transaction of $167,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 17,124 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,662,782. This trade represents a 5.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

ExxonMobil Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of XOM stock opened at $152.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $630.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.16. ExxonMobil Corporation has a one year low of $101.73 and a one year high of $176.41. The company's fifty day moving average price is $154.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $83.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $81.13 billion. ExxonMobil had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 10.24%. ExxonMobil's quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ExxonMobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. ExxonMobil's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.48%.

About ExxonMobil

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

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