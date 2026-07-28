ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM Stock Position Raised by Gateway Wealth Partners LLC

Gateway Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) by 169.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,323 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after purchasing an additional 22,191 shares during the period. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC's holdings in ExxonMobil were worth $5,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in ExxonMobil by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 492,309 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $83,525,000 after acquiring an additional 37,666 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ExxonMobil by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 1,048,409 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $126,166,000 after purchasing an additional 23,668 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil by 3.9% during the first quarter. Midwest Trust Co now owns 710,969 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $120,623,000 after purchasing an additional 26,411 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,664,995 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $200,366,000 after purchasing an additional 38,492 shares during the period. Finally, Valpey Financial Services LLC grew its position in ExxonMobil by 12,037.6% during the fourth quarter. Valpey Financial Services LLC now owns 476,400 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $57,330,000 after purchasing an additional 472,475 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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ExxonMobil Trading Down 1.6%

NYSE:XOM opened at $154.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $640.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.17. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $145.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.04. ExxonMobil Corporation has a 52 week low of $105.53 and a 52 week high of $176.41.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $83.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $81.13 billion. ExxonMobil had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The company's revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ExxonMobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. ExxonMobil's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "sector perform" rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of ExxonMobil in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of ExxonMobil from $171.00 to $168.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Research cut shares of ExxonMobil from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of ExxonMobil in a research note on Thursday. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded ExxonMobil from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $163.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ExxonMobil

ExxonMobil News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

About ExxonMobil

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

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