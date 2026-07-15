ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM Stock Position Trimmed by Diversified Investment Strategies LLC

Diversified Investment Strategies LLC cut its position in ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 200,154 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after selling 15,164 shares during the period. ExxonMobil makes up 21.7% of Diversified Investment Strategies LLC's holdings, making the stock its largest position. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC's holdings in ExxonMobil were worth $33,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 231,488 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $27,857,000 after acquiring an additional 14,233 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ExxonMobil by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 1,048,409 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $126,166,000 after acquiring an additional 23,668 shares during the last quarter. Clear Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ExxonMobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,728,000. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new stake in ExxonMobil during the third quarter worth about $67,907,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in ExxonMobil by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,664,995 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $200,366,000 after purchasing an additional 38,492 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting ExxonMobil

Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

ExxonMobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM stock opened at $145.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $601.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.17. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $145.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.93. ExxonMobil Corporation has a one year low of $105.53 and a one year high of $176.41.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $83.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.13 billion. ExxonMobil had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

ExxonMobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. ExxonMobil's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of ExxonMobil from $195.00 to $182.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "sector perform" rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of ExxonMobil in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of ExxonMobil from $171.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on ExxonMobil from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on ExxonMobil from $128.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a "sector outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $164.45.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on XOM

About ExxonMobil

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

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