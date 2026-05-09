F m Investments LLC Has $22 Million Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

F m Investments LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG - Free Report) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,850 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after purchasing an additional 6,076 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical makes up 0.8% of F m Investments LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. F m Investments LLC's holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $22,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 44 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Caitlin John LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $450.06 on Friday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $472.19 and its 200-day moving average is $517.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.39 billion, a PE ratio of 54.55, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.51. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $427.84 and a 52 week high of $603.88.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.62 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 28.15%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on ISRG. Leerink Partners dropped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $622.00 to $573.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $650.00 to $580.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Wall Street Zen lowered Intuitive Surgical from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $660.00 to $585.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial reduced their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $615.00 to $577.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $581.91.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ISRG

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, SVP Patricia L. Wadors sold 220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.71, for a total transaction of $109,936.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Fredrik Widman sold 133 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.96, for a total value of $65,829.68. Following the sale, the vice president owned 660 shares in the company, valued at $326,673.60. The trade was a 16.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,906 shares of company stock valued at $2,907,726. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon's hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive's business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

Further Reading

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