F5, Inc. $FFIV Position Trimmed by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lessened its holdings in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV - Free Report) by 48.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,954 shares of the network technology company's stock after selling 7,591 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S's holdings in F5 were worth $2,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FFIV. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in F5 by 15,103.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,170,216 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $298,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,519 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in F5 during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,706,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in F5 by 141.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,023,869 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $261,353,000 after acquiring an additional 599,384 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in F5 during the 4th quarter valued at about $140,460,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in F5 by 17,181.1% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 309,158 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $78,916,000 after acquiring an additional 307,369 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company's stock.

F5 Stock Performance

FFIV opened at $396.19 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $340.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $293.23. F5, Inc. has a twelve month low of $223.76 and a twelve month high of $411.52. The firm has a market cap of $22.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.04.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The network technology company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.43. F5 had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 21.96%.The firm had revenue of $811.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.42 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. F5 has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.910-4.030 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 16.250-16.550 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 12.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FFIV shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded F5 from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Bank of America lifted their price target on F5 from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on F5 from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Evercore upgraded F5 from an "in-line" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $475.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on F5 from $292.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $379.89.

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Insider Transactions at F5

In other F5 news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,328 shares of F5 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.58, for a total value of $439,010.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 8,060 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,664,474.80. The trade was a 14.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CTO Kunal Anand sold 3,123 shares of F5 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.33, for a total value of $1,006,636.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 12,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,930,492.02. This represents a 20.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,579 shares of company stock worth $7,437,510. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About F5

F5 Inc NASDAQ: FFIV specializes in application services and delivery networking, helping organizations ensure the availability, performance and security of their applications. The company's core offerings include advanced load balancing, traffic management and application security solutions designed to optimize user experiences and protect against threats such as distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks and web application exploits.

At the heart of F5's product portfolio is the BIG-IP platform, which provides a suite of software modules for local and global traffic management, secure web application firewalling and DNS service delivery.

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