F5, Inc. $FFIV Shares Purchased by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV - Free Report) by 42.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,367 shares of the network technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 4,304 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise's holdings in F5 were worth $4,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIV. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of F5 during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of F5 by 109.8% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 107 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F5 in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of F5 by 113.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 124 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in F5 by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 153 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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F5 Stock Down 1.2%

FFIV opened at $384.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.71 billion, a PE ratio of 31.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $362.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $306.23. F5, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $223.76 and a fifty-two week high of $411.52.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The network technology company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $811.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.82 million. F5 had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 21.96%.F5's revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.42 EPS. F5 has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.910-4.030 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 16.250-16.550 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 12.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,328 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.58, for a total transaction of $439,010.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 8,060 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,664,474.80. The trade was a 14.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Edward Cooper Werner sold 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 406 shares in the company, valued at $162,400. The trade was a 86.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 22,579 shares of company stock worth $7,836,860 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on F5 from $356.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Weiss Ratings raised F5 from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of F5 from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of F5 from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of F5 from $292.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, F5 has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $382.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on FFIV

F5 Company Profile

F5 Inc NASDAQ: FFIV specializes in application services and delivery networking, helping organizations ensure the availability, performance and security of their applications. The company's core offerings include advanced load balancing, traffic management and application security solutions designed to optimize user experiences and protect against threats such as distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks and web application exploits.

At the heart of F5's product portfolio is the BIG-IP platform, which provides a suite of software modules for local and global traffic management, secure web application firewalling and DNS service delivery.

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