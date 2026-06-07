F5, Inc. $FFIV Shares Sold by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lessened its holdings in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV - Free Report) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,400 shares of the network technology company's stock after selling 8,280 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund owned 0.09% of F5 worth $12,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in F5 by 1,634.3% during the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 281,299 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $71,804,000 after buying an additional 265,079 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in F5 by 66.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,845 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $3,534,000 after buying an additional 5,533 shares during the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its stake in F5 by 182.9% during the 4th quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in F5 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in F5 by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,772 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $5,558,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Edward Cooper Werner sold 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 406 shares of the company's stock, valued at $162,400. The trade was a 86.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 6,200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.19, for a total value of $2,171,178.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 20,832 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,295,158.08. This trade represents a 22.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,579 shares of company stock valued at $7,437,510. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company's stock.

F5 Price Performance

F5 stock opened at $393.35 on Friday. F5, Inc. has a 1-year low of $223.76 and a 1-year high of $411.52. The company has a market cap of $22.19 billion, a PE ratio of 32.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.04. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $338.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $291.60.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The network technology company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.43. F5 had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 21.96%.The business had revenue of $811.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.42 EPS. The business's revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. F5 has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.910-4.030 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 16.250-16.550 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 12.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FFIV shares. Barclays raised their price target on F5 from $292.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on F5 from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Weiss Ratings upgraded F5 from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on F5 from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of F5 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $379.89.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FFIV

F5 Company Profile

F5 Inc NASDAQ: FFIV specializes in application services and delivery networking, helping organizations ensure the availability, performance and security of their applications. The company's core offerings include advanced load balancing, traffic management and application security solutions designed to optimize user experiences and protect against threats such as distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks and web application exploits.

At the heart of F5's product portfolio is the BIG-IP platform, which provides a suite of software modules for local and global traffic management, secure web application firewalling and DNS service delivery.

Further Reading

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