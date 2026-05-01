F5, Inc. $FFIV Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its stake in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV - Free Report) by 70.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,524 shares of the network technology company's stock after selling 135,892 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.10% of F5 worth $14,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of F5 by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,170 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its holdings in F5 by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 52,921 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $13,511,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in F5 by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,288 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $4,923,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in F5 by 141.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,023,869 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $261,353,000 after acquiring an additional 599,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of F5 by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,357,293 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $1,878,023,000 after purchasing an additional 114,533 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company's stock.

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F5 Stock Performance

F5 stock opened at $323.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.93. F5, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $223.76 and a fifty-two week high of $346.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $293.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $274.26.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The network technology company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $811.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $783.82 million. F5 had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 21.96%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.42 earnings per share. F5 has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.910-4.030 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 16.250-16.550 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that F5, Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on FFIV. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of F5 from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Research raised F5 from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of F5 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on F5 from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on F5 from $283.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, F5 has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $316.44.

Read Our Latest Report on FFIV

F5 News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting F5 this week:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,770 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.25, for a total value of $487,192.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,882,710. The trade was a 20.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Edward Cooper Werner sold 969 shares of F5 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.20, for a total value of $273,451.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 5,305 shares in the company, valued at $1,497,071. This trade represents a 15.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 13,508 shares of company stock worth $3,792,053 over the last 90 days. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

F5 Company Profile

F5 Inc NASDAQ: FFIV specializes in application services and delivery networking, helping organizations ensure the availability, performance and security of their applications. The company's core offerings include advanced load balancing, traffic management and application security solutions designed to optimize user experiences and protect against threats such as distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks and web application exploits.

At the heart of F5's product portfolio is the BIG-IP platform, which provides a suite of software modules for local and global traffic management, secure web application firewalling and DNS service delivery.

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