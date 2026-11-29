Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN - Free Report) by 849.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,758 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 77,620 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC owned 0.24% of Fabrinet worth $36,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $140,000. Divisar Capital Management LLC increased its position in Fabrinet by 145.3% during the third quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 18,570 shares of the technology company's stock worth $7,879,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Fabrinet by 76.9% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 148,195 shares of the technology company's stock worth $62,875,000 after buying an additional 64,440 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Fabrinet by 173.0% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 16,238 shares of the technology company's stock worth $6,889,000 after buying an additional 10,289 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Fabrinet by 3.1% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 33,807 shares of the technology company's stock worth $14,343,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the period. 97.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fabrinet alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Edward Archer sold 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.91, for a total transaction of $964,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 7,007 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,071.37. This represents a 26.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.22% of the company's stock.

Fabrinet Stock Performance

NYSE FN opened at $307.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 1.35. Fabrinet has a 52-week low of $264.24 and a 52-week high of $748.89. The business's 50-day moving average price is $372.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $507.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.13. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 18.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Fabrinet from $850.00 to $600.00 and set a "positive" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Fox Advisors upgraded shares of Fabrinet from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Fabrinet from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $750.00 to $600.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $548.88.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FN

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet is a contract manufacturer that provides precision optical, electro-mechanical and electronic manufacturing services for original equipment manufacturers. Its capabilities include product design and engineering, manufacturing, assembly, testing and supply-chain management, with a focus on complex products that require specialized processes. The company serves customers in optical communications, including telecommunications and data communications, as well as industrial lasers, automotive and medical technology.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Fabrinet, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Fabrinet wasn't on the list.

While Fabrinet currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever Oil still powers the global economy, but AI is reshaping the energy opportunity. Discover seven stocks spanning traditional energy, infrastructure, and next-generation power. Get This Free Report