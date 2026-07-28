FACT Capital LP Purchases New Holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc. $LITE

FACT Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,872 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $1,316,000. Lumentum makes up approximately 0.9% of FACT Capital LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LITE. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Lumentum by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 945 shares of the technology company's stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 109.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,986 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 6,275 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Lumentum by 9.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,139 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Lumentum in the 2nd quarter worth about $298,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,712,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LITE shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Lumentum from $900.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lumentum from $710.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $1,014.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Lumentum from $900.00 to $1,150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Lumentum from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,012.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LITE

Lumentum Price Performance

Lumentum stock opened at $711.96 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $841.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $730.69. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $101.61 and a one year high of $1,085.68. The company has a market capitalization of $55.39 billion, a PE ratio of 131.84 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.10. Lumentum had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 24.81%. The business had revenue of $808.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $810.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 90.1% on a year-over-year basis. Lumentum has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 2.850-3.050 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Lumentum

In other news, Director Ian Small sold 4,954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $868.07, for a total transaction of $4,300,418.78. Following the sale, the director directly owned 21,008 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,236,414.56. This represents a 19.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Isaac Hosojiro Harris sold 1,416 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,000.08, for a total value of $1,416,113.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 6,984 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,984,558.72. This trade represents a 16.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,260 shares of company stock worth $38,859,220. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company's stock.

Lumentum Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc, headquartered in San Jose, California, is a leading provider of photonic technologies that enable high-speed optical communication networks and advanced industrial applications. The company designs and manufactures a broad range of lasers, optical modules and subsystems tailored to the evolving requirements of telecommunications carriers, cloud data centers and enterprise networking.

Its core product portfolio includes tunable and fixed-wavelength laser transmitters, coherent optical engines, transceivers for long-haul, metro and data center interconnects, as well as test and measurement instruments.

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