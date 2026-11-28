Bamco Inc. NY reduced its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS - Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,002,657 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 198,199 shares during the period. FactSet Research Systems comprises about 1.8% of Bamco Inc. NY's investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Bamco Inc. NY owned 11.35% of FactSet Research Systems worth $1,080,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 55.9% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,469 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $3,096,000 after acquiring an additional 4,111 shares in the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 21.0% in the third quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,116,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $13,383,000. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.6% during the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 26,897 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $7,267,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

NYSE:FDS opened at $323.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a one year low of $185.00 and a one year high of $348.00. The firm has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.69. The firm's fifty day moving average is $305.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $257.28.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 30th. The business services provider reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.35 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $634.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.83 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 21.54%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.05 EPS. FactSet Research Systems has set its FY 2027 guidance at 19.250-19.650 EPS. Research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 19.52 EPS for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. FactSet Research Systems's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FDS shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $250.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. William Blair raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $300.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $292.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $300.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $284.93.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems provides financial data, analytics and technology to investment professionals and financial institutions. Its offerings support investment research, portfolio management, risk analysis and trading workflows. The company delivers market, company and alternative data through products including the FactSet workstation, data feeds and application programming interfaces. Its tools help clients access and analyze information, build investment models and integrate data into their own systems.

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