FactSet Research Systems Inc. $FDS Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. trimmed its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS - Free Report) by 30.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,794 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 8,607 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of FactSet Research Systems worth $4,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FDS. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 444,058.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,857,733 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $4,021,376,000 after purchasing an additional 13,854,613 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,888,845 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $838,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,786 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 4,547.4% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 705,062 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $204,602,000 after purchasing an additional 689,891 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1,843.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 597,723 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $173,453,000 after purchasing an additional 566,975 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $151,492,000. 91.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FDS alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on FDS shares. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Weiss Ratings raised FactSet Research Systems from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Rothschild & Co Redburn downgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a "neutral" rating to a "sell" rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of FactSet Research Systems from a "sell" rating to an "underweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $253.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Trading Down 4.0%

NYSE FDS opened at $252.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.72. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.00 and a 52-week high of $441.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $234.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 1st. The business services provider reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.09. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 23.21%.The company had revenue of $622.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.27 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. FactSet Research Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.250-17.750 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.75 EPS for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems's previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. FactSet Research Systems's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.57%.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc operates as a global provider of integrated financial data and analytics to the investment community. Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut, the company offers a unified platform that aggregates content from thousands of sources, delivering real-time and historical market data, company fundamentals, estimates, fixed-income information and proprietary analytics to portfolio managers, research analysts, investment bankers and risk officers.

The company's core products include the FactSet Workstation, an application offering customizable screening, charting, portfolio analysis and news; APIs and data feeds for seamless integration into proprietary systems; and cloud-based solutions for thematic research and quantitative strategies.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider FactSet Research Systems, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and FactSet Research Systems wasn't on the list.

While FactSet Research Systems currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here