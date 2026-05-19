Fair Isaac Corporation $FICO is AF Advisors Inc.'s Largest Position

AF Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO - Free Report) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,134 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 11,545 shares during the period. Fair Isaac makes up about 82.3% of AF Advisors Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. AF Advisors Inc. owned about 0.54% of Fair Isaac worth $216,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FICO. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 480,776.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,327,664 shares of the technology company's stock worth $5,625,815,000 after purchasing an additional 3,326,972 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,069,749 shares of the technology company's stock worth $4,593,971,000 after buying an additional 72,224 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 874.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 808,393 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,209,784,000 after buying an additional 725,432 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 458,085 shares of the technology company's stock worth $774,518,000 after acquiring an additional 53,980 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in Fair Isaac by 402.8% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 377,883 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $565,513,000 after acquiring an additional 302,734 shares in the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Fair Isaac

In other news, Director Eva Manolis sold 520 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,227.63, for a total value of $638,367.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 344 shares in the company, valued at $422,304.72. This represents a 60.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FICO shares. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $1,416.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,200.00 to $1,150.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,770.00 to $1,528.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,975.00 to $1,650.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,325.00 to $1,225.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,655.07.

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Fair Isaac Stock Performance

Shares of FICO stock opened at $1,183.95 on Tuesday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $1,089.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,424.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.50, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.24. Fair Isaac Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $870.01 and a fifty-two week high of $2,217.60.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $12.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $11.03 by $1.47. The business had revenue of $691.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.21 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 33.67% and a negative return on equity of 41.04%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.81 earnings per share. Fair Isaac has set its FY 2026 guidance at 40.450-40.450 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 37.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Fair Isaac announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation, commonly known as FICO, is a data analytics and software company best known for its FICO Score, a widely used credit-scoring system that helps lenders assess consumer credit risk. Founded in 1956 by Bill Fair and Earl Isaac, the company has evolved from its origins in statistical credit scoring to a broader focus on predictive analytics, decision management and artificial intelligence-driven solutions for financial services and other industries. FICO is headquartered in San Jose, California, and operates globally, serving clients across North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the Asia-Pacific region.

FICO's product portfolio centers on analytics and decisioning technologies.

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