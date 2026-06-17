Fair Isaac Corporation $FICO is Heard Capital LLC's Largest Position

Heard Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO - Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 148,398 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 1,132 shares during the period. Fair Isaac makes up 11.8% of Heard Capital LLC's holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Heard Capital LLC owned approximately 0.63% of Fair Isaac worth $250,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Heartland Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.3% during the third quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 464 shares of the technology company's stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 4.6% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 136 shares of the technology company's stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 5.7% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the technology company's stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 367 shares of the technology company's stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.8% during the third quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology company's stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.75% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

FICO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,550.00 to $1,400.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,650.00 to $1,400.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $1,416.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird set a $1,549.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,400.00 to $1,950.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,626.50.

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Fair Isaac Stock Performance

FICO opened at $1,188.73 on Wednesday. Fair Isaac Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $870.01 and a fifty-two week high of $1,998.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,124.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,351.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.65, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.28.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $12.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.03 by $1.47. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 33.67% and a negative return on equity of 41.04%. The business had revenue of $691.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.81 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Fair Isaac has set its FY 2026 guidance at 40.450-40.450 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 38.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Fair Isaac announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Fair Isaac Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation, commonly known as FICO, is a data analytics and software company best known for its FICO Score, a widely used credit-scoring system that helps lenders assess consumer credit risk. Founded in 1956 by Bill Fair and Earl Isaac, the company has evolved from its origins in statistical credit scoring to a broader focus on predictive analytics, decision management and artificial intelligence-driven solutions for financial services and other industries. FICO is headquartered in San Jose, California, and operates globally, serving clients across North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the Asia-Pacific region.

FICO's product portfolio centers on analytics and decisioning technologies.

See Also

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