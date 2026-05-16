Fair Isaac Corporation $FICO Position Lifted by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO - Free Report) by 480,776.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,327,664 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 3,326,972 shares during the quarter. Fair Isaac comprises approximately 2.7% of Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.'s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned approximately 14.03% of Fair Isaac worth $5,625,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 874.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 808,393 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,209,784,000 after acquiring an additional 725,432 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Fair Isaac by 402.8% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 377,883 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $565,513,000 after acquiring an additional 302,734 shares in the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 2,751.4% during the 3rd quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 260,849 shares of the technology company's stock worth $390,368,000 after buying an additional 251,701 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 871.2% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 180,650 shares of the technology company's stock worth $270,348,000 after acquiring an additional 162,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kensico Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp now owns 324,880 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $486,193,000 after purchasing an additional 75,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.75% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FICO. Robert W. Baird set a $1,549.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,650.00 to $1,400.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,750.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,770.00 to $1,528.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $1,416.00 price objective for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,655.07.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Fair Isaac

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Eva Manolis sold 520 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,227.63, for a total transaction of $638,367.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 344 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $422,304.72. This trade represents a 60.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.02% of the company's stock.

Fair Isaac Trading Up 2.1%

NYSE:FICO opened at $1,099.35 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $1,095.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,429.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.82, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.24. Fair Isaac Corporation has a 1-year low of $870.01 and a 1-year high of $2,217.60.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $12.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.03 by $1.47. The business had revenue of $691.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $630.21 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 33.67% and a negative return on equity of 41.04%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.81 earnings per share. Fair Isaac has set its FY 2026 guidance at 40.450-40.450 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 37.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Fair Isaac announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 25th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation, commonly known as FICO, is a data analytics and software company best known for its FICO Score, a widely used credit-scoring system that helps lenders assess consumer credit risk. Founded in 1956 by Bill Fair and Earl Isaac, the company has evolved from its origins in statistical credit scoring to a broader focus on predictive analytics, decision management and artificial intelligence-driven solutions for financial services and other industries. FICO is headquartered in San Jose, California, and operates globally, serving clients across North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the Asia-Pacific region.

FICO's product portfolio centers on analytics and decisioning technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO - Free Report).

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