Fair Isaac Corporation $FICO Shares Sold by Marks Group Wealth Management Inc

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lowered its position in shares of Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO - Free Report) by 23.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,423 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 1,075 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc's holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $5,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FICO. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 168.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 481 shares of the technology company's stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the technology company's stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,138 shares of the technology company's stock worth $3,943,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 14,037 shares of the technology company's stock worth $25,659,000 after buying an additional 2,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 211,947 shares of the technology company's stock worth $387,431,000 after buying an additional 29,408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.75% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FICO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,550.00 to $1,400.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $1,750.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Fair Isaac from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 17th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,200.00 to $1,150.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,619.36.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FICO

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

NYSE:FICO opened at $1,209.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.33, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,107.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,375.28. Fair Isaac Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $870.01 and a fifty-two week high of $1,998.01.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $12.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $11.03 by $1.47. The company had revenue of $691.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.21 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 33.67% and a negative return on equity of 41.04%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.81 EPS. Fair Isaac has set its FY 2026 guidance at 40.450-40.450 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 38.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 25th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation, commonly known as FICO, is a data analytics and software company best known for its FICO Score, a widely used credit-scoring system that helps lenders assess consumer credit risk. Founded in 1956 by Bill Fair and Earl Isaac, the company has evolved from its origins in statistical credit scoring to a broader focus on predictive analytics, decision management and artificial intelligence-driven solutions for financial services and other industries. FICO is headquartered in San Jose, California, and operates globally, serving clients across North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the Asia-Pacific region.

FICO's product portfolio centers on analytics and decisioning technologies.

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