Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can Buys 35,647,123 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. $UAA

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can increased its position in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA - Free Report) by 564.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,958,923 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 35,647,123 shares during the period. Under Armour accounts for about 10.0% of Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can's investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can owned 9.85% of Under Armour worth $208,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAA. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Under Armour by 202.7% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,455 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 5,662 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Florida Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Under Armour during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Under Armour in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. 34.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

UAA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Under Armour from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $6.00 target price on shares of Under Armour and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $10.00 target price (down from $11.00) on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Citigroup restated a "sell" rating and set a $4.75 target price (down from $6.20) on shares of Under Armour in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Under Armour from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $5.91.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Under Armour

Under Armour Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of UAA opened at $5.85 on Wednesday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $5.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.69. Under Armour, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.13 and a 1-year high of $8.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). Under Armour had a positive return on equity of 3.01% and a negative net margin of 9.98%.The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Under Armour has set its FY 2027 guidance at 0.080-0.120 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.000-0.020 EPS. Analysts expect that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder V Prem Et Al Watsa purchased 739,521 shares of Under Armour stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.97 per share, for a total transaction of $3,675,419.37. Following the transaction, the insider owned 44,179,116 shares in the company, valued at $219,570,206.52. The trade was a 1.70% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,178,344 shares of company stock worth $5,865,147 in the last quarter. 15.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc NYSE: UAA is a global designer, marketer and distributor of performance athletic apparel, footwear and accessories. The company's product portfolio spans a range of categories including training and running shoes, performance apparel engineered to manage moisture and temperature, and a variety of accessories such as bags, socks and headwear. Under Armour positions its offerings to serve athletes at every level—from professionals to everyday fitness enthusiasts—by combining innovative fabrics, advanced footwear technology and functional design.

Founded in 1996 by Kevin Plank, a former University of Maryland football player, Under Armour initially gained recognition for its moisture-wicking T-shirts, which provided a lightweight alternative to traditional cotton.

See Also

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