Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can Sells 12,500 Shares of lululemon athletica inc. $LULU

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can cut its stake in shares of lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU - Free Report) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,500 shares of the apparel retailer's stock after selling 12,500 shares during the quarter. lululemon athletica makes up approximately 0.1% of Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can's portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can's holdings in lululemon athletica were worth $2,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in lululemon athletica by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 68,093 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $14,150,000 after purchasing an additional 23,623 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of lululemon athletica by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,594 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $5,319,000 after purchasing an additional 8,134 shares during the period. Rayburn West Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of lululemon athletica in the 4th quarter valued at $3,536,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of lululemon athletica by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 45,062 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $9,364,000 after purchasing an additional 16,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its position in shares of lululemon athletica by 70.0% during the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 46,712 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $8,311,000 after buying an additional 19,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company's stock.

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lululemon athletica Trading Down 0.6%

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $115.50 on Wednesday. lululemon athletica inc. has a 12 month low of $109.36 and a 12 month high of $252.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.45.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The apparel retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. lululemon athletica had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 31.26%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. lululemon athletica has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.950-11.150 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.760-1.810 EPS. Equities analysts predict that lululemon athletica inc. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 622 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $100,142.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 19,156 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,084,116. This represents a 3.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles V. Bergh purchased 6,090 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $164.20 per share, for a total transaction of $999,978.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 6,090 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $999,978. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have bought 13,640 shares of company stock valued at $1,994,957. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on LULU. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of lululemon athletica from $185.00 to $130.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on lululemon athletica from $173.00 to $149.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on lululemon athletica from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on lululemon athletica from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane lowered lululemon athletica from a "neutral" rating to an "underperform" rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $152.88.

View Our Latest Analysis on lululemon athletica

lululemon athletica Profile

lululemon athletica inc. is a design-focused athletic apparel company known for performance-oriented apparel, footwear and accessories. The company's product portfolio centers on technical apparel for yoga, running, training and everyday active lifestyle use and includes tops, bottoms, outerwear, underwear, bags and a growing footwear assortment. lululemon emphasizes fabric science and product innovation, marketing garments that blend performance features with lifestyle styling.

Products are developed in-house and produced through a network of third-party manufacturers.

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