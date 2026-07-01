Fairman Group LLC Sells 12,000 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. $VEEV

Fairman Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV - Free Report) by 72.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,659 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 12,000 shares during the quarter. Veeva Systems comprises 0.7% of Fairman Group LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Fairman Group LLC's holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 225.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 44.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 5,866 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,689,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 34.6% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 8,832 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,543,000 after buying an additional 2,272 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.2% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 68,950 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $19,856,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Finally, Diversify Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 5.3% in the second quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,399 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $3,140,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. 88.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VEEV. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $175.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $235.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Veeva Systems from $235.00 to $220.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, William Blair restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $250.96.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Stock Up 0.8%

NYSE:VEEV opened at $177.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.86 billion, a PE ratio of 31.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.95. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.05 and a 12-month high of $310.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $164.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.30.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 28.37%.The company had revenue of $882.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Veeva Systems has set its FY 2027 guidance at 9.050-9.050 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 2.210-2.220 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Priscilla Hung sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.64, for a total transaction of $116,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,253 shares in the company, valued at $506,296.92. This represents a 18.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 10.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Veeva Systems Profile

Veeva Systems NYSE: VEEV is a cloud software company that develops industry-specific applications and data solutions for the global life sciences sector. Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Pleasanton, California, Veeva focuses on helping pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device and consumer health companies manage regulated content, clinical and regulatory processes, quality systems, and commercial operations in a compliant, cloud-native environment. The company completed its initial public offering in 2013 and has since expanded its product suite and international footprint.

Veeva's product portfolio centers on its Vault platform and related application suites, which provide content and data management, clinical trial and regulatory workflows, quality management, and structured commercial capabilities such as customer relationship management and promotional content management.

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