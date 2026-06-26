Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC Acquires New Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS

Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,048 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $1,208,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,464,862 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $8,673,315,000 after buying an additional 283,677 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,788,890 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $4,128,317,000 after acquiring an additional 28,532 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,573,980 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,148,491,000 after acquiring an additional 109,917 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,310,846 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,017,256,000 after acquiring an additional 54,329 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Synopsys by 238.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,824,349 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,393,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Synopsys

In other Synopsys news, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 3,394 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.02, for a total transaction of $1,527,367.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 14,358 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,461,387.16. This represents a 19.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 14,603 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.96, for a total transaction of $6,702,192.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 75,020 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $34,431,179.20. The trade was a 16.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Synopsys Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $455.02 on Friday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $483.35 and its 200-day moving average is $462.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.13 billion, a PE ratio of 105.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $376.18 and a 12-month high of $651.73.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 8.91%.Synopsys's revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.67 EPS. Synopsys has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.720-14.800 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.630-3.690 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on SNPS. KeyCorp restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Synopsys from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Berenberg Bank set a $633.00 price objective on Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Synopsys from $505.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Synopsys from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Synopsys currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $570.06.

View Our Latest Report on SNPS

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc is a leading provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software and semiconductor intellectual property (IP) used to design, verify and manufacture integrated circuits and complex systems-on-chip (SoCs). Its product portfolio spans tools and technologies for front‑end design and synthesis, simulation and verification, physical implementation and signoff, and design-for-manufacturability, enabling chip designers to move from architecture through tape‑out.

In addition to core EDA offerings, Synopsys supplies a broad set of semiconductor IP building blocks — such as interface, memory and analog/mixed-signal cores — that customers integrate into SoCs to accelerate development.

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