Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC Grows Position in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 386.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,861 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after acquiring an additional 13,393 shares during the quarter. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC's holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First American Bank grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. First American Bank now owns 69,664 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $6,714,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 41,229 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $4,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 91,062 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $8,777,000 after purchasing an additional 15,699 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 62.3% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 47,484 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $4,576,000 after purchasing an additional 18,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corundum Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 24.5% during the first quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 7,742 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company's stock.

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Walt Disney Trading Down 3.1%

Shares of DIS stock opened at $98.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $170.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business's 50 day moving average is $102.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.07. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $92.18 and a twelve month high of $124.69.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.08. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 11.54%.The business had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $24.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

Key Headlines Impacting Walt Disney

Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Guggenheim raised their price target on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings cut Walt Disney from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Phillip Securities upgraded Walt Disney from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $133.71.

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About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

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