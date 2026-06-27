Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC Lowers Stake in NRG Energy, Inc. $NRG

Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG - Free Report) by 79.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,690 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 10,467 shares during the period. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC's holdings in NRG Energy were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,868,408 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,730,685,000 after purchasing an additional 234,666 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 178.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,676,513 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,222,409,000 after purchasing an additional 4,916,653 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NRG Energy by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,637,726 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $910,324,000 after buying an additional 82,162 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 0.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,880,954 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $790,471,000 after acquiring an additional 31,238 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in NRG Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $305,817,000. Institutional investors own 97.72% of the company's stock.

Get NRG Energy alerts: Sign Up

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Virginia Kinney sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.52, for a total transaction of $2,550,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 45,111 shares in the company, valued at $5,752,554.72. The trade was a 30.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.43% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NRG shares. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on NRG Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $232.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded NRG Energy from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $165.00 price objective on NRG Energy in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price objective on NRG Energy from $203.00 to $200.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $210.00 target price on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $199.92.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NRG Energy

NRG Energy Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of NRG stock opened at $150.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 176.72 and a beta of 1.24. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $139.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.11 and a 52 week high of $189.96.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $10.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 70.67% and a net margin of 0.74%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. NRG Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.900-9.900 EPS. Analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. NRG Energy's payout ratio is currently 223.53%.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy NYSE: NRG is a U.S.-based integrated power company headquartered in Houston, Texas. The company develops, owns and operates a diversified portfolio of power generation assets and participates in wholesale and retail energy markets. NRG supplies electricity to utilities, commercial and industrial customers, and retail consumers, while also providing energy-related products and services designed to manage consumption and support reliability.

NRG's generation mix includes conventional thermal plants as well as renewable and distributed energy resources.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider NRG Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and NRG Energy wasn't on the list.

While NRG Energy currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here