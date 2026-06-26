Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC Makes New $1.67 Million Investment in State Street Corporation $STT

Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,158 shares of the asset manager's stock, valued at approximately $1,665,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STT. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in State Street in the 4th quarter worth $296,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in State Street by 2.9% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 32,223 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $2,885,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in State Street by 105.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,193 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 5,226 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of State Street by 220.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 23,263 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $2,065,000 after buying an additional 15,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in shares of State Street by 38.4% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 24,372 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $2,182,000 after buying an additional 6,767 shares during the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Headlines Impacting State Street

Here are the key news stories impacting State Street this week:

Positive Sentiment: State Street announced plans to increase its quarterly dividend 10% after successfully passing the 2026 Fed stress test, a sign of financial strength and a more shareholder-friendly capital return strategy. State Street Corporation Announces Planned 10% Dividend Increase and 2026 Federal Reserve Supervisory Stress Test Results

State Street announced plans to increase its quarterly dividend 10% after successfully passing the 2026 Fed stress test, a sign of financial strength and a more shareholder-friendly capital return strategy. Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo raised its price target on State Street and kept an overweight rating, suggesting additional upside potential if the bank/asset manager continues to execute.

Wells Fargo raised its price target on State Street and kept an overweight rating, suggesting additional upside potential if the bank/asset manager continues to execute. Positive Sentiment: Market expectations for State Street’s upcoming Q2 2026 results call for double-digit EPS growth, which could reinforce the recent bullish sentiment if delivered. State Street Corporation's Q2 2026 Earnings: What to Expect

Market expectations for State Street’s upcoming Q2 2026 results call for double-digit EPS growth, which could reinforce the recent bullish sentiment if delivered. Neutral Sentiment: State Street was also mentioned in portfolio-holding updates involving non-U.S. companies; these appear routine and are unlikely to materially affect STT’s stock.

State Street was also mentioned in portfolio-holding updates involving non-U.S. companies; these appear routine and are unlikely to materially affect STT’s stock. Neutral Sentiment: Separately, Zacks Research downgraded STT to hold, which may temper some of the bullish reaction but is outweighed by the dividend and stress-test news.

State Street Stock Performance

Shares of STT stock opened at $169.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $157.16 and a 200 day moving average of $138.80. State Street Corporation has a 52 week low of $101.98 and a 52 week high of $175.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

State Street (NYSE:STT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.20. State Street had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that State Street Corporation will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current year.

State Street Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. State Street's payout ratio is currently 34.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STT shares. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on State Street from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Truist Financial raised their price target on State Street from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on State Street from $137.50 to $158.50 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on State Street from $172.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of State Street from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, State Street currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $161.63.

Read Our Latest Report on State Street

Insider Activity at State Street

In other State Street news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total transaction of $461,670.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 43,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,697,600.58. This represents a 6.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hanley Ronald P. O sold 14,553 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.35, for a total value of $2,260,808.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 255,512 shares of the company's stock, valued at $39,693,789.20. This represents a 5.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 37,876 shares of company stock valued at $5,866,583 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company's stock.

State Street Profile

State Street Corporation is a global financial services company that provides a range of investment servicing, investment management and investment research and trading services to institutional investors. Its principal activities include custody and fund administration, securities lending, performance and risk analytics, trading and execution services, and foreign exchange. The company also offers investment management through State Street Global Advisors, a major provider of exchange-traded funds and institutional investment strategies.

State Street serves a broad client base of asset managers, insurance companies, pension funds, endowments, and other institutions across North America, Europe, Asia and other global markets.

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