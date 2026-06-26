Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC Purchases New Position in MKS Inc. $MKSI

Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in MKS Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,070 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock, valued at approximately $706,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in MKS during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in MKS by 560.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of MKS by 616.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 172 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Danske Bank A S purchased a new position in shares of MKS during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of MKS by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 256 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of MKS in a report on Thursday, May 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on MKS from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Mizuho set a $400.00 price objective on MKS in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on MKS from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of MKS from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $343.77.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MKSI

Insider Buying and Selling at MKS

In related news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 2,434 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.23, for a total transaction of $767,269.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2 shares of the company's stock, valued at $630.46. This trade represents a 99.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO John Tseng-Chung Lee sold 10,000 shares of MKS stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.48, for a total transaction of $3,154,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 144,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,648,694.08. This trade represents a 6.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 53,949 shares of company stock valued at $17,446,108. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company's stock.

MKS Stock Performance

NASDAQ MKSI opened at $410.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. MKS Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.49 and a 52-week high of $421.58. The business's 50-day moving average price is $320.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $252.55. The firm has a market cap of $27.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.99.

MKS (NASDAQ:MKSI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.30. MKS had a return on equity of 21.49% and a net margin of 8.06%.The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. MKS has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.600-3.200 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that MKS Inc. will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current year.

MKS Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 3rd. MKS's dividend payout ratio is 20.92%.

About MKS

MKS Instruments, Inc NASDAQ: MKSI designs, manufactures and markets technology solutions that enable advanced processes in a variety of high‐technology and industrial markets. The company's core offerings include vacuum and gas delivery systems, pressure and flow measurement instruments, optical metrology tools, photonics subsystems and critical components for manufacturing processes. These products support the precise control and monitoring needs of semiconductor, industrial manufacturing, life and health sciences, and research applications.

The company's product portfolio features mass flow controllers, pressure transducers, vacuum gauges, gas purity monitors, laser-based metrology systems and photonic devices such as lasers and detectors.

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