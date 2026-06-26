Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) by 191.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,643 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 10,942 shares during the period. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC's holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PG. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 1,000.0% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 165 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC now owns 180 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1,315.4% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Maseco LLP bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PG shares. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. Raymond James Financial decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $175.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $165.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $160.78.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of PG opened at $148.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.39. Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $137.62 and a twelve month high of $167.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.93.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.52 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th were issued a dividend of $1.0885 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 24th. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble's previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Procter & Gamble's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.60%.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Further Reading

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