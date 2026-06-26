Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC Takes Position in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation $LSCC

Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,417 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $781,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 462.9% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 394 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Caitlin John LLC acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. 98.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at Lattice Semiconductor

In related news, Director James P. Lederer sold 6,101 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.94, for a total value of $939,187.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 41,201 shares in the company, valued at $6,342,481.94. The trade was a 12.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Pravin Desale sold 2,039 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.89, for a total value of $291,352.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 73,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,505,129.91. This represents a 2.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,080 shares of company stock valued at $2,045,078. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company's stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Up 0.2%

Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $144.20 on Friday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $133.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.19. The stock has a market cap of $19.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,030.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.79. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation has a twelve month low of $46.43 and a twelve month high of $157.01.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 3.46%.The company had revenue of $170.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $164.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. Lattice Semiconductor has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.420-0.460 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Corporation will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on LSCC shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen cut Lattice Semiconductor from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Lattice Semiconductor from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $130.86.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation is a U.S.-based semiconductor company specializing in low-power, small-footprint programmable logic devices. The company's product portfolio centers on field-programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), programmable logic devices (PLDs) and related intellectual property cores that enable customers to implement custom digital functions in applications where energy efficiency and compact size are critical. Lattice's solutions are widely used to accelerate edge computing, support video and sensor interfaces, and provide flexible I/O connectivity across a variety of end markets.

The company offers a range of FPGA families, including the iCE40 series for ultra-low power mobile and consumer applications, the MachXO series for embedded control and security, and the ECP5 series for midrange performance in communications, industrial automation and automotive domains.

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