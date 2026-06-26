Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC Trims Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) by 31.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,028 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock after selling 19,821 shares during the quarter. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC's holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $3,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 9.1% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 10,378 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 170,576 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $12,270,000 after buying an additional 12,186 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC raised its position in Uber Technologies by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC now owns 18,158 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 6,298 shares during the last quarter. Watchman Group Inc. lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Watchman Group Inc. now owns 49,391 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $3,553,000 after acquiring an additional 3,952 shares during the period. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company's stock.

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Uber Technologies Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $72.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.19 and a fifty-two week high of $101.99. The company has a market cap of $146.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.12.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 41.40% and a net margin of 15.91%.The firm had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UBER. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $104.97.

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About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

See Also

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