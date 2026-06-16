Faithward Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 27,341 Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $MIRM

Faithward Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 27,341 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,160,000. Faithward Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Mirum Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,596,089 shares of the company's stock valued at $205,065,000 after purchasing an additional 50,720 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,143,992 shares of the company's stock valued at $169,354,000 after purchasing an additional 797,088 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,062,926 shares of the company's stock valued at $83,975,000 after purchasing an additional 52,904 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 566.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 790,689 shares of the company's stock valued at $57,965,000 after purchasing an additional 672,118 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 724,317 shares of the company's stock valued at $57,214,000 after purchasing an additional 273,479 shares during the period.

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Mirum Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of MIRM stock opened at $101.00 on Tuesday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $98.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.47. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.89 and a 1-year high of $114.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($13.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($12.68). The business had revenue of $159.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.21 million. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 11.28% and a negative net margin of 140.24%.The company's revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MIRM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James Financial reissued a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $112.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. CLSA set a $146.00 price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen lowered Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Leerink Partners dropped their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $139.80.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Mirum Pharmaceuticals

In other Mirum Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Christopher Peetz sold 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.84, for a total value of $2,875,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 194,309 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,622,574.56. This represents a 13.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Eric Bjerkholt sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.82, for a total value of $469,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 44,788 shares in the company, valued at $4,202,010.16. This trade represents a 10.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 8.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Profile

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for rare cholestatic liver diseases. The company's primary focus lies in addressing the unmet medical needs of patients suffering from genetic and progressive forms of pediatric liver disorders, where limited treatment options currently exist.

Mirum's lead product candidate, maralixibat (Livmarli), is an ileal bile acid transporter inhibitor designed to reduce systemic bile acid accumulation and alleviate associated pruritus and liver damage.

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