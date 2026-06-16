Faithward Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 23,070 Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. $HALO

Faithward Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 23,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock, valued at approximately $1,553,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 3,118.2% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 107.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 152.5% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Halozyme Therapeutics has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $81.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HALO

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.07, for a total transaction of $690,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 767,780 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $53,030,564.60. This represents a 1.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Bernadette Connaughton sold 1,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.21, for a total value of $107,591.25. Following the sale, the director directly owned 43,669 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,891,324.49. The trade was a 3.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 93,250 shares of company stock valued at $6,299,746. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HALO opened at $71.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.88. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $67.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.33. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.06 and a fifty-two week high of $82.22.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.06. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 187.91% and a net margin of 23.13%.The business had revenue of $376.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $358.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. Halozyme Therapeutics's revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Halozyme Therapeutics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.750-8.250 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Halozyme Therapeutics Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in San Diego, California, that specializes in the development and commercialization of novel drug-delivery technologies. Founded in 1998, Halozyme focuses on enabling subcutaneous administration of biologic therapies through its proprietary platforms. The company's core mission is to improve patient access and convenience while maintaining efficacy and safety profiles comparable to or better than traditional routes of administration.

The company's flagship technology, ENHANZE®, is based on recombinant human hyaluronidase PH20 (rHuPH20), an enzyme that transiently degrades hyaluronan in the extracellular matrix.

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