Faithward Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 8,981 American Express Company $AXP

Faithward Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,981 shares of the payment services company's stock, valued at approximately $3,323,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in American Express by 6,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 67 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sfam LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company's stock.

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American Express News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting American Express this week:

American Express Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $335.55 on Tuesday. American Express Company has a 1-year low of $288.34 and a 1-year high of $387.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.06. The business's 50 day moving average is $316.53 and its 200-day moving average is $335.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

American Express (NYSE:AXP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The payment services company reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $14.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.60 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.95% and a net margin of 15.13%.American Express's revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.64 EPS. American Express has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.300-17.900 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that American Express Company will post 17.59 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. American Express's payout ratio is currently 23.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on AXP. Loop Capital began coverage on American Express in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $389.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings lowered American Express from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on American Express from $323.00 to $322.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Freedom Capital raised American Express from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Evercore set a $345.00 price objective on American Express in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $359.05.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AXP

American Express Profile

American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.

American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co‑brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.

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