Faithward Advisors LLC Has $13.69 Million Stock Position in Xometry, Inc. $XMTR

Faithward Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR - Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 230,131 shares of the company's stock after selling 11,671 shares during the quarter. Xometry comprises approximately 2.0% of Faithward Advisors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Faithward Advisors LLC owned about 0.45% of Xometry worth $13,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in XMTR. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xometry by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,964,909 shares of the company's stock worth $107,029,000 after purchasing an additional 690,558 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Xometry by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,576,075 shares of the company's stock worth $93,729,000 after purchasing an additional 132,792 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Xometry by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,306,151 shares of the company's stock worth $77,677,000 after purchasing an additional 20,901 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xometry during the 4th quarter worth about $76,393,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Xometry by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 978,540 shares of the company's stock worth $58,194,000 after purchasing an additional 11,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.31% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Xometry

In other Xometry news, insider Subir Dutt sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total value of $399,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 104,732 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,363,897.52. This represents a 4.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lukas Alexander Biewald purchased 47,058 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.00 per share, with a total value of $3,999,930.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 55,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,686,390. This represents a 582.69% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,943 shares of company stock worth $5,989,621. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Xometry Trading Up 0.0%

Xometry stock opened at $87.03 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.32 and a beta of 1.26. Xometry, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.60 and a 12 month high of $99.86.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $205.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $188.46 million. Xometry had a negative return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 7.01%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Xometry, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on XMTR shares. Wedbush cut their price objective on Xometry from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Xometry from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. William Blair reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Xometry in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Citizens Jmp boosted their price objective on Xometry from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Xometry in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Xometry presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Xometry

Xometry Profile

Xometry, Inc NASDAQ: XMTR operates a technology-driven marketplace that connects businesses with on-demand manufacturing capacity across a wide array of processes. Through its proprietary Instant Quoting Engine and Xometry Platform, the company streamlines sourcing for CNC machining, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, injection molding, urethane casting and other custom manufacturing services. By aggregating a network of thousands of vetted suppliers, Xometry offers rapid lead times, transparent pricing and real-time order tracking to customers in sectors ranging from automotive and aerospace to medical devices and industrial equipment.

Since its founding in 2013 and headquarters in Rockville, Maryland, Xometry has expanded its geographic reach to serve customers in North America, Europe and beyond.

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