Faithward Advisors LLC Takes $1.82 Million Position in Datadog, Inc. $DDOG

Faithward Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,346 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,815,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DDOG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Datadog by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,902,227 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,966,877,000 after buying an additional 9,748,738 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Datadog by 106.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,732,777 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,955,547,000 after buying an additional 7,091,075 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at $469,461,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Datadog by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,623,993 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,036,787,000 after buying an additional 2,316,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Datadog by 119.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,075,721 shares of the company's stock valued at $580,383,000 after buying an additional 2,216,402 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.29% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Datadog

Here are the key news stories impacting Datadog this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DDOG shares. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Datadog from $160.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Monday. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Evercore lifted their target price on shares of Datadog from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $295.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $234.14.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DDOG

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Datadog news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 12,202 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.29, for a total value of $3,041,836.58. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 263,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,755,472.59. This represents a 4.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 75,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.69, for a total transaction of $17,376,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 434,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,690,388.79. This trade represents a 14.72% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,221,989 shares of company stock valued at $247,443,046. Insiders own 6.48% of the company's stock.

Datadog Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $233.09 on Tuesday. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.01 and a 1 year high of $278.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The company's 50-day moving average is $180.54 and its 200 day moving average is $147.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 613.41, a P/E/G ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 1.56.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $960.12 million. Datadog had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The business's revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Datadog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.360-2.440 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.590 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Datadog Profile

Datadog NASDAQ: DDOG is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog's platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company's product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

Further Reading

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