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Falcon Wealth Planning Grows Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Written by MarketBeat
June 29, 2026
Alphabet logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Falcon Wealth Planning increased its Alphabet stake by 136.5% in the first quarter, buying an additional 14,296 shares and bringing its total to 24,773 shares valued at about $7.1 million.
  • Several analysts remain bullish on Alphabet, with major firms including Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan, Citigroup, and Truist maintaining or raising positive ratings and price targets. MarketBeat shows a consensus rating of Buy with an average price target of $376.78.
  • Alphabet recently posted better-than-expected earnings, beating EPS and revenue estimates, while also raising its quarterly dividend to $0.22 per share. Despite strong fundamentals, the stock is facing mixed sentiment due to concerns about AI talent departures and broader tech selloff pressure.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by July 1st.

Falcon Wealth Planning lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Free Report) by 136.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,773 shares of the information services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 14,296 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 0.5% of Falcon Wealth Planning's portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Falcon Wealth Planning's holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 29,896 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $9,381,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 221,391 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $53,920,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its position in Alphabet by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 275,943 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $86,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 60,739 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $19,060,000 after acquiring an additional 4,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 190,654 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $59,827,000 after purchasing an additional 15,280 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Truist Financial set a $430.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, June 1st. Citigroup reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $395.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $376.78.

View Our Latest Research Report on Alphabet

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 87,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $2,077,531.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 102 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.00, for a total transaction of $38,862.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 18,721 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,132,701. This represents a 0.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 151,523 shares of company stock valued at $4,863,526. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Alphabet

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOG stock opened at $334.71 on Monday. The stock's 50 day moving average is $366.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $332.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $172.71 and a 52-week high of $404.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The information services provider reported $5.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $2.43. Alphabet had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 37.92%.The company had revenue of $109.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $106.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.81 EPS. The business's revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 8th. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio is currently 6.71%.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc NASDAQ: GOOG is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as "Other Bets." Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company's history.

Alphabet's core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company's ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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