Family Manage LLC Purchases 29,690 Shares of ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM

Family Manage LLC lifted its holdings in ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) by 446.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,345 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after buying an additional 29,690 shares during the quarter. ExxonMobil makes up about 0.7% of Family Manage LLC's holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Family Manage LLC's holdings in ExxonMobil were worth $6,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Portus Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ExxonMobil in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ExxonMobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ExxonMobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ExxonMobil by 456.1% in the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC increased its position in ExxonMobil by 776.9% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ExxonMobil alerts: Sign Up

ExxonMobil Stock Performance

XOM stock opened at $154.50 on Tuesday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $145.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. ExxonMobil Corporation has a 12-month low of $105.53 and a 12-month high of $176.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $640.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.17.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.18. ExxonMobil had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 7.57%.The business had revenue of $83.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ExxonMobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. ExxonMobil's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on ExxonMobil in a research note on Thursday. They set a "neutral" rating and a $158.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on ExxonMobil from $171.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on ExxonMobil from $171.00 to $168.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 29th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of ExxonMobil from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "sector perform" rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of ExxonMobil in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $163.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ExxonMobil

More ExxonMobil News

Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

ExxonMobil Profile

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider ExxonMobil, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and ExxonMobil wasn't on the list.

While ExxonMobil currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here