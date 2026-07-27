Family Manage LLC Purchases Shares of 8,559 McDonald's Corporation $MCD

Family Manage LLC purchased a new position in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,559 shares of the fast-food giant's stock, valued at approximately $2,660,000.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald's during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald's in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new position in McDonald's during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Purpose Unlimited Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald's during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC raised its position in McDonald's by 1,616.7% during the 4th quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 103 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald's

In other McDonald's news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.32, for a total value of $1,493,248.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 7,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,198,930.88. This represents a 40.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 2,763 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total value of $769,108.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 6,268 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,744,760.48. This represents a 30.59% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,348 shares of company stock worth $2,355,634. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McDonald's Stock Performance

McDonald's stock opened at $264.46 on Monday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $275.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $298.86. The stock has a market cap of $187.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.41. McDonald's Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $260.96 and a fifty-two week high of $341.75.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.09. McDonald's had a negative return on equity of 442.10% and a net margin of 31.62%.The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.67 EPS. The business's revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that McDonald's Corporation will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald's Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. McDonald's's dividend payout ratio is presently 61.34%.

More McDonald's News

Here are the key news stories impacting McDonald's this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of McDonald's in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on McDonald's from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $305.00 price target on McDonald's in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Erste Group Bank cut shares of McDonald's from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald's from $375.00 to $335.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $334.32.

Read Our Latest Analysis on McDonald's

McDonald's Profile

McDonald's Corporation NYSE: MCD is a global quick-service restaurant company best known for its hamburgers, French fries and breakfast offerings. The company develops, operates and franchises a system of restaurants that sell a range of food and beverage items, including signature products such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Chicken McNuggets, McCafé coffee beverages and a variety of salads, desserts and seasonal menu items. McDonald's serves customers through company-operated restaurants and franchised locations, and it supports sales via dine-in, drive-thru, digital ordering platforms and third-party delivery partnerships.

Founded in 1940 by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald as a single San Bernardino, California restaurant, the business was transformed into a franchising model after Ray Kroc joined in the mid-1950s and led the brand's national and international expansion.

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