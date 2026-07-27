Family Manage LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Kroger Co. $KR

Family Manage LLC reduced its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR - Free Report) by 41.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,632 shares of the company's stock after selling 29,775 shares during the period. Family Manage LLC's holdings in Kroger were worth $3,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kroger by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,169,425 shares of the company's stock worth $4,821,546,000 after purchasing an additional 868,529 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Kroger by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,948,112 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,153,622,000 after purchasing an additional 386,503 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Kroger by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 13,398,072 shares of the company's stock valued at $837,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,946 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,296,026 shares of the company's stock worth $889,878,000 after purchasing an additional 53,625 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter worth $470,561,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim reissued a "buy" rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating on shares of Kroger in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Barclays set a $61.00 price target on Kroger and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered Kroger from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $72.00.

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Kroger News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Kroger this week:

Positive Sentiment: Kroger Health launched its new GLP-1 Complete Support Program , with dietitians providing guidance for patients using weight-management medications. This could strengthen Kroger’s health-services offering and create a new customer-engagement opportunity. Article Title

Kroger Health launched its new , with dietitians providing guidance for patients using weight-management medications. This could strengthen Kroger’s health-services offering and create a new customer-engagement opportunity. Positive Sentiment: A back-to-school hiring event is seeking to fill hundreds of store jobs across four states, signaling Kroger is still investing in store operations and labor coverage heading into a busy retail period. Article Title

A is seeking to fill hundreds of store jobs across four states, signaling Kroger is still investing in store operations and labor coverage heading into a busy retail period. Positive Sentiment: Kroger’s ongoing automation and robotics efforts in Columbus-area stores may support efficiency and long-term margin improvement. Article Title

Kroger Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $56.81 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.80 billion, a PE ratio of 33.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.79. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $54.15 and a 52-week high of $76.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.85 and a 200 day moving average of $65.42.

Kroger (NYSE:KR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 18th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.01). Kroger had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 44.33%. The firm had revenue of $46.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $45.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Kroger has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.100-5.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. This is a positive change from Kroger's previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Kroger's payout ratio is 82.35%.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co NYSE: KR is one of the largest supermarket operators in the United States, offering a wide range of retail grocery and related services. Founded in Cincinnati in 1883 by Bernard Kroger, the company operates a portfolio of supermarket and multi-department store banners and provides customers with fresh foods, packaged groceries, deli and bakery items, meat and seafood, produce, and prepared foods. Kroger's stores commonly include pharmacy services and fuel centers, positioning the company as a broad-based neighborhood retail destination for everyday needs.

In addition to traditional in-store retailing, Kroger manufactures and distributes a variety of private-label brands and operates its own food production and supply-chain facilities.

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