FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Has $9.44 Million Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,145 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after buying an additional 2,890 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up 2.2% of FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH's investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $9,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Enterprises LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 127,604 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $23,798,000 after purchasing an additional 39,129 shares during the period. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. now owns 3,169,377 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $591,086,000 after acquiring an additional 54,877 shares during the last quarter. PMG Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,150,000. Storen Legacy Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,350,000. Finally, Weaver Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 85,216 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $15,893,000 after purchasing an additional 4,439 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. CICC Research upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $240.60 to $268.30 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. William Blair reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, China Renaissance began coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $319.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $303.84.

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Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Stephen C. Neal sold 15,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.73, for a total value of $3,343,815.00. Following the sale, the director owned 116,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,053,803.55. This represents a 11.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 885,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.17, for a total transaction of $186,000,450.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 5,207,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,094,412,146.07. The trade was a 14.53% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 1,901,125 shares of company stock worth $410,583,015 over the last quarter. 3.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Key Stories Impacting NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

NVIDIA Trading Down 1.6%

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $192.53 on Friday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12-month low of $151.49 and a 12-month high of $236.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.22.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. NVIDIA had a net margin of 62.97% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The company had revenue of $81.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. NVIDIA's payout ratio is presently 15.31%.

NVIDIA announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $80.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the computer hardware maker to reacquire up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

See Also

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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