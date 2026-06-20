Farmers National Bank Raises Stock Position in Eaton Corporation, PLC $ETN

Farmers National Bank boosted its stake in Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN - Free Report) by 69.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,927 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares during the quarter. Farmers National Bank's holdings in Eaton were worth $2,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ETN. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sfam LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Gunpowder Capital Management LLC dba Oliver Wealth Management purchased a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Eaton in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Eaton

Here are the key news stories impacting Eaton this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on ETN. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Eaton from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Evercore set a $453.00 price objective on Eaton in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Eaton from $457.00 to $484.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Eaton in a research note on Monday, March 16th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $428.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $420.95.

View Our Latest Analysis on Eaton

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Peter Denk sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.94, for a total transaction of $835,880.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 7,102 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,968,209.88. This represents a 21.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Antonio Galvao sold 494 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.86, for a total value of $200,494.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 9,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,723,765.50. This trade represents a 5.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 21,028 shares of company stock worth $8,614,793 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Eaton Price Performance

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $422.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $164.06 billion, a PE ratio of 41.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.19. Eaton Corporation, PLC has a 12-month low of $311.92 and a 12-month high of $435.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $404.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $369.14.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.14 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 13.99%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.72 earnings per share. Eaton has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.000-3.100 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 13.050-13.500 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eaton Corporation, PLC will post 13.32 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Eaton's dividend payout ratio is currently 43.01%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton NYSE: ETN is a diversified power management company that designs, manufactures and distributes products and systems to manage electrical, hydraulic and mechanical power. The company's offerings are used to improve energy efficiency, reliability and safety across a wide range of applications, with core capabilities in electrical distribution and control, industrial hydraulics and aerospace systems.

Its product portfolio includes switchgear, circuit breakers, transformers, power distribution units, uninterruptible power supplies and surge protection devices for electrical infrastructure, along with hydraulic pumps, valves and filtration systems for industrial and mobile equipment.

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