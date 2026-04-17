Farther Finance Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW - Free Report) by 459.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,269 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after buying an additional 35,533 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC's holdings in ServiceNow were worth $6,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 27 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC now owns 160 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 170 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 256.0% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 178 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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ServiceNow Stock Up 2.4%

Shares of NOW stock opened at $96.43 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.24 and a twelve month high of $211.48. The stock has a market cap of $99.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.80 and a 200 day moving average of $141.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 13.16%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.17, for a total transaction of $151,755.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 46,430 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,697,323.10. This represents a 3.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Fipps sold 3,696 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.77, for a total transaction of $376,141.92. Following the sale, the insider owned 8,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $820,367.97. This represents a 31.44% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,237 shares of company stock valued at $1,697,162. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

More ServiceNow News

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $177.00 price objective (down from $237.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $175.00 target price (down from $225.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. HSBC cut their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $226.00 to $171.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $173.46.

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ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow NYSE: NOW is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company's flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

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