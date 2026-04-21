Farther Finance Advisors LLC Has $1.73 Million Stock Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. $TER

Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER - Free Report) by 120.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,937 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 4,876 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC's holdings in Teradyne were worth $1,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 25.2% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,722,327 shares of the company's stock valued at $374,701,000 after acquiring an additional 548,140 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH increased its position in Teradyne by 9.2% in the third quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 91,120 shares of the company's stock worth $12,542,000 after purchasing an additional 7,648 shares during the period. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne in the third quarter worth about $577,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Teradyne by 3,233.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 910,023 shares of the company's stock worth $176,144,000 after purchasing an additional 882,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Teradyne by 291.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,995 shares of the company's stock worth $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 18,612 shares during the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Teradyne Trading Down 1.4%

NASDAQ:TER opened at $375.11 on Tuesday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.24 and a 1-year high of $384.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.79, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.79. The business's 50-day moving average price is $318.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.31.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $970.44 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 17.37%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Teradyne's payout ratio is currently 14.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Teradyne from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore lifted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $200.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $303.53.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Teradyne

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc is a global supplier of automatic test equipment and related services principally used to test semiconductors, wireless products and complex electronic systems. Founded in 1960, the company is headquartered in North Reading, Massachusetts, and has a long history of developing capital equipment and software that help semiconductor manufacturers, electronics OEMs and contract manufacturers validate product performance and reliability during design and production.

The company's product portfolio centers on automatic test equipment (ATE) and system-level test solutions that address chip- and board-level validation, burn-in and reliability screening.

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