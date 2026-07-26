Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation $AGM Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM - Free Report) by 87.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,532 shares of the credit services provider's stock after selling 17,155 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.'s holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGM. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 12.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 351,330 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $52,123,000 after purchasing an additional 39,702 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 10,160 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 3,293 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 261,128.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 128,002 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $22,473,000 after purchasing an additional 127,953 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 46,137 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $8,100,000 after buying an additional 12,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 436,786 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $76,686,000 after buying an additional 16,107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.03% of the company's stock.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Trading Up 1.9%

AGM opened at $209.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $189.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.68. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation has a 1-year low of $136.57 and a 1-year high of $210.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.99.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.30. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 20.78%.The business had revenue of $109.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $110.76 million. Analysts expect that Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation will post 19.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Federal Agricultural Mortgage's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on AGM shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Federal Agricultural Mortgage from $215.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Federal Agricultural Mortgage presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $228.00.

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Federal Agricultural Mortgage Company Profile

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation NYSE: AGM, commonly known as Farmer Mac, is a government-sponsored enterprise chartered in 1988 under the Agricultural Credit Act of 1987. Headquartered in Washington, DC, Farmer Mac was established to enhance the availability of mortgage credit for the agricultural and rural utility sectors. The corporation operates as a secondary market for agricultural real estate and rural infrastructure loans, providing lenders with liquidity and risk management solutions.

The company's principal business activities include purchasing and securitizing long-term fixed-rate agricultural mortgage loans and rural utilities loans originated by approved lenders.

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