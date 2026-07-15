Federal Realty Investment Trust $FRT Shares Acquired by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT - Free Report) by 23.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,967 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 10,800 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned about 0.07% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $6,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FRT. Danske Bank A S raised its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Danske Bank A S now owns 700 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 3,650 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,849 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.5% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,114 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 18.8% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 690 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore set a $122.00 price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Federal Realty Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $125.94.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FRT

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Up 0.3%

NYSE FRT opened at $122.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $120.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.84. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $89.99 and a 12 month high of $126.41. The company has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.93.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. Federal Realty Investment Trust's payout ratio is 78.47%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust NYSE: FRT is a real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of high-quality retail, restaurant, and mixed-use properties. With a strategic focus on open-air shopping centers and lifestyle-oriented urban destinations, the company partners with leading national and regional retailers to curate environments that blend shopping, dining, entertainment, office, and residential uses. Its asset management capabilities extend from initial site selection and development through ongoing property operations and tenant relations.

Federal Realty's portfolio comprises approximately 100 properties totaling more than 25 million square feet of gross leasable area.

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