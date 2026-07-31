Federal Realty Investment Trust $FRT Shares Bought by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT - Free Report) by 106.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 348,135 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 179,721 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.40% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $36,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1,853.8% during the fourth quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. now owns 254 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 937.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 332 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 72.4% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 362 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FRT has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $127.62.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FRT

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSE:FRT opened at $124.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.86. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $89.99 and a 52 week high of $128.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.93.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust NYSE: FRT is a real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of high-quality retail, restaurant, and mixed-use properties. With a strategic focus on open-air shopping centers and lifestyle-oriented urban destinations, the company partners with leading national and regional retailers to curate environments that blend shopping, dining, entertainment, office, and residential uses. Its asset management capabilities extend from initial site selection and development through ongoing property operations and tenant relations.

Federal Realty's portfolio comprises approximately 100 properties totaling more than 25 million square feet of gross leasable area.

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