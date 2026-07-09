FedEx Corporation $FDX Holdings Cut by Staley Capital Advisers Inc.

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. decreased its stake in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX - Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,890 shares of the shipping service provider's stock after selling 8,051 shares during the quarter. FedEx makes up 3.3% of Staley Capital Advisers Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. owned about 0.09% of FedEx worth $77,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bayban purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. EFG International AG purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 103.3% in the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 124 shares of the shipping service provider's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Kawal Preet sold 4,900 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.89, for a total transaction of $1,802,661.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 10,953 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,029,499.17. The trade was a 30.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Tracy B. Brightman sold 16,959 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.47, for a total value of $6,164,087.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 11,052 shares in the company, valued at $4,017,070.44. This represents a 60.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 53,146 shares of company stock worth $19,235,438 over the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on FDX shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on FedEx from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of FedEx from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $405.00 to $375.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Evercore set a $165.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners started coverage on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $349.60.

Read Our Latest Analysis on FedEx

FedEx Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $310.13 on Thursday. FedEx Corporation has a 52-week low of $172.88 and a 52-week high of $345.36. The stock has a market cap of $74.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $351.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $348.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.91 by $0.40. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 4.68%.The business had revenue of $25.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.07 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. FedEx has set its FY 2027 guidance at 16.900-18.100 EPS.

FedEx Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd. FedEx's payout ratio is presently 26.36%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation NYSE: FDX is a global logistics and courier company headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee. Founded by Frederick W. Smith in 1971 and beginning operations in the early 1970s, the company pioneered overnight express shipping and has since expanded into a diversified portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and supply-chain services. FedEx operates an integrated air-and-ground network that moves parcels, freight and documents for businesses and consumers worldwide.

FedEx's core operating segments include express parcel delivery via its FedEx Express division, domestic and residential parcel delivery through FedEx Ground, less-than-truckload (LTL) freight services, and logistics and supply-chain management solutions.

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