FedEx Corporation $FDX Shares Acquired by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX - Free Report) by 173.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,809 shares of the shipping service provider's stock after buying an additional 29,683 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S's holdings in FedEx were worth $16,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dodge & Cox increased its position in FedEx by 12.0% during the third quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,225,160 shares of the shipping service provider's stock worth $3,826,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742,666 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in FedEx by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,521,691 shares of the shipping service provider's stock worth $2,763,824,000 after purchasing an additional 382,848 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,133,231 shares of the shipping service provider's stock valued at $1,482,785,000 after purchasing an additional 318,293 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,985,778 shares of the shipping service provider's stock valued at $1,443,666,000 after purchasing an additional 45,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,618,898 shares of the shipping service provider's stock worth $853,372,000 after buying an additional 108,426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company's stock.

More FedEx News

Here are the key news stories impacting FedEx this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FDX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on FedEx from $405.00 to $375.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 1st. Argus upped their price target on FedEx from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. HSBC cut their price objective on FedEx from $360.00 to $289.89 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 1st. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on FedEx from $383.00 to $426.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on FedEx in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a "buy" rating and a $445.00 target price for the company. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $367.76.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FedEx

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FedEx news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 5,795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total value of $2,138,355.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 10,038 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,704,022. This trade represents a 36.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tracy B. Brightman sold 16,959 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.47, for a total transaction of $6,164,087.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 11,052 shares in the company, valued at $4,017,070.44. This represents a 60.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 48,104 shares of company stock worth $17,599,006 in the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $326.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $368.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $344.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. FedEx Corporation has a twelve month low of $172.88 and a twelve month high of $345.36. The stock has a market cap of $77.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.28.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The shipping service provider reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.44 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 4.88%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.51 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Corporation will post 19.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. FedEx's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.87%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation NYSE: FDX is a global logistics and courier company headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee. Founded by Frederick W. Smith in 1971 and beginning operations in the early 1970s, the company pioneered overnight express shipping and has since expanded into a diversified portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and supply-chain services. FedEx operates an integrated air-and-ground network that moves parcels, freight and documents for businesses and consumers worldwide.

FedEx's core operating segments include express parcel delivery via its FedEx Express division, domestic and residential parcel delivery through FedEx Ground, less-than-truckload (LTL) freight services, and logistics and supply-chain management solutions.

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