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FedEx Corporation $FDX Shares Acquired by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Written by MarketBeat
May 23, 2026
FedEx logo with Transportation background
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Key Points

  • Meiji Yasuda Asset Management increased its FedEx stake by 20.4% in the fourth quarter, bringing its holdings to 16,025 shares worth about $4.63 million.
  • FedEx posted a strong quarterly beat, reporting $5.25 EPS versus the $4.12 estimate and $24 billion in revenue, helped by 8.3% year-over-year revenue growth.
  • Analyst sentiment remains positive, with multiple firms reiterating or raising buy ratings and a consensus price target of about $399.62, while the stock also has support from bullish headlines around margin improvement and strategic expansion.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in June.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX - Free Report) by 20.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,025 shares of the shipping service provider's stock after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.'s holdings in FedEx were worth $4,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FDX. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the shipping service provider's stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 78.9% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,311 shares of the shipping service provider's stock valued at $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 4,548 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the second quarter valued at about $586,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the second quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the second quarter valued at approximately $456,000. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedEx Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $394.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. FedEx Corporation has a 52-week low of $214.35 and a 52-week high of $404.03. The company has a market capitalization of $94.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $371.05 and a 200 day moving average of $332.81.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The shipping service provider reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $1.13. FedEx had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The company had revenue of $24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $23.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.51 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that FedEx Corporation will post 19.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other FedEx news, EVP Tracy B. Brightman sold 16,959 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.47, for a total transaction of $6,164,087.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 11,052 shares in the company, valued at $4,017,070.44. The trade was a 60.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kawal Preet sold 4,900 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.89, for a total transaction of $1,802,661.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 10,953 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,029,499.17. This trade represents a 30.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,104 shares of company stock worth $17,599,006. Insiders own 0.53% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reissued a "buy" rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $427.00 to $423.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of FedEx from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, April 12th. Finally, Evercore raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $364.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $399.62.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FedEx

Trending Headlines about FedEx

Here are the key news stories impacting FedEx this week:

FedEx Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation NYSE: FDX is a global logistics and courier company headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee. Founded by Frederick W. Smith in 1971 and beginning operations in the early 1970s, the company pioneered overnight express shipping and has since expanded into a diversified portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and supply-chain services. FedEx operates an integrated air-and-ground network that moves parcels, freight and documents for businesses and consumers worldwide.

FedEx's core operating segments include express parcel delivery via its FedEx Express division, domestic and residential parcel delivery through FedEx Ground, less-than-truckload (LTL) freight services, and logistics and supply-chain management solutions.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for FedEx (NYSE:FDX)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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