FedEx Corporation $FDX Shares Acquired by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX - Free Report) by 48.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,855 shares of the shipping service provider's stock after acquiring an additional 20,940 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC's holdings in FedEx were worth $18,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the shipping service provider's stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 78.9% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,311 shares of the shipping service provider's stock valued at $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 4,548 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the second quarter valued at approximately $586,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the second quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the second quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company's stock.

More FedEx News

Here are the key news stories impacting FedEx this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FDX shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on FedEx from $440.00 to $376.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stephens restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $435.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on FedEx from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on FedEx in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $443.00 price target for the company. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn dropped their price target on FedEx from $375.00 to $344.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $372.41.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FedEx

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In other FedEx news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 5,795 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total transaction of $2,138,355.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 10,038 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,704,022. This trade represents a 36.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gina F. Adams sold 20,450 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.45, for a total value of $7,493,902.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 19,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,110,229.35. The trade was a 51.31% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,104 shares of company stock worth $17,599,006. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FedEx Stock Up 0.5%

FedEx stock opened at $331.79 on Wednesday. FedEx Corporation has a 1-year low of $172.88 and a 1-year high of $341.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $79.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.28. The stock's fifty day moving average is $373.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $341.80.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The shipping service provider reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.12 by $1.13. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 4.88%.The company had revenue of $24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $23.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.51 earnings per share. FedEx's quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Corporation will post 19.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. FedEx's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.87%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation NYSE: FDX is a global logistics and courier company headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee. Founded by Frederick W. Smith in 1971 and beginning operations in the early 1970s, the company pioneered overnight express shipping and has since expanded into a diversified portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and supply-chain services. FedEx operates an integrated air-and-ground network that moves parcels, freight and documents for businesses and consumers worldwide.

FedEx's core operating segments include express parcel delivery via its FedEx Express division, domestic and residential parcel delivery through FedEx Ground, less-than-truckload (LTL) freight services, and logistics and supply-chain management solutions.

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