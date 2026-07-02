FedEx Corporation $FDX Shares Purchased by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX - Free Report) by 17.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,346 shares of the shipping service provider's stock after buying an additional 6,452 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd's holdings in FedEx were worth $15,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FDX. Bayban acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EFG International AG acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. grew its position in shares of FedEx by 103.3% during the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 124 shares of the shipping service provider's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 84.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on FDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, June 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $397.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on FedEx from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on FedEx from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $349.60.

Get Our Latest Research Report on FedEx

FedEx Trading Up 0.3%

NYSE:FDX opened at $313.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $359.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $347.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.44. FedEx Corporation has a 12-month low of $172.88 and a 12-month high of $345.36.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.91 by $0.40. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 4.68%.The company had revenue of $25.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $24.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.07 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. FedEx has set its FY 2027 guidance at 16.900-18.100 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that FedEx Corporation will post 20.89 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 22nd. FedEx's payout ratio is presently 26.36%.

Insider Activity

In other FedEx news, EVP Gina F. Adams sold 20,450 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.45, for a total value of $7,493,902.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 19,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,110,229.35. This trade represents a 51.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Tracy B. Brightman sold 16,959 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.47, for a total value of $6,164,087.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 11,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,017,070.44. This trade represents a 60.54% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 48,104 shares of company stock worth $17,599,006 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company's stock.

FedEx News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting FedEx this week:

Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs initiated coverage of the newly spun-off FedEx Freight with a Buy rating and a $186 price target , citing room for margin expansion, stronger pricing power and improved cash generation. Article Title

Goldman Sachs initiated coverage of the newly spun-off FedEx Freight with a rating and a , citing room for margin expansion, stronger pricing power and improved cash generation. Positive Sentiment: FedEx’s latest quarterly results beat expectations, with higher-than-expected earnings and revenue, which helps support the stock’s longer-term fundamentals even as investors focus on the restructuring.

FedEx’s latest quarterly results beat expectations, with higher-than-expected earnings and revenue, which helps support the stock’s longer-term fundamentals even as investors focus on the restructuring. Neutral Sentiment: CMA CGM hired former FedEx Logistics leader Patrick Moebel to run Ceva Logistics, highlighting the strategic importance of the transaction and the buyer’s intent to expand in North America. Article Title

CMA CGM hired former FedEx Logistics leader Patrick Moebel to run Ceva Logistics, highlighting the strategic importance of the transaction and the buyer’s intent to expand in North America. Neutral Sentiment: FedEx also announced a local shipping-center closure, but this appears to be a minor operational item and is unlikely to move the stock on its own. Article Title

FedEx also announced a local shipping-center closure, but this appears to be a minor operational item and is unlikely to move the stock on its own. Negative Sentiment: The sale underscores continuing concern about FedEx’s growth outlook, with analysts noting the company is relying on cost cuts and efficiency initiatives to offset weaker shipping demand and top-line pressure. Article Title

The sale underscores continuing concern about FedEx’s growth outlook, with analysts noting the company is relying on cost cuts and efficiency initiatives to offset weaker shipping demand and top-line pressure. Negative Sentiment: FedEx shares fell in premarket trading after reports of the $1.4 billion logistics-unit sale, suggesting some investors are concerned about the implications of shedding a major business line. Article Title

FedEx shares fell in premarket trading after reports of the $1.4 billion logistics-unit sale, suggesting some investors are concerned about the implications of shedding a major business line. Negative Sentiment: An EEOC lawsuit alleging discrimination against blind workers adds a separate legal overhang, though it is less likely to be the main driver of today’s move. Article Title

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation NYSE: FDX is a global logistics and courier company headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee. Founded by Frederick W. Smith in 1971 and beginning operations in the early 1970s, the company pioneered overnight express shipping and has since expanded into a diversified portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and supply-chain services. FedEx operates an integrated air-and-ground network that moves parcels, freight and documents for businesses and consumers worldwide.

FedEx's core operating segments include express parcel delivery via its FedEx Express division, domestic and residential parcel delivery through FedEx Ground, less-than-truckload (LTL) freight services, and logistics and supply-chain management solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider FedEx, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and FedEx wasn't on the list.

While FedEx currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here